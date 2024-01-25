Central Visayas police prepare for Sinulog sa Carmen

FOLLOWING the conclusion of the Sinulog Festival in Cebu City, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) is once again preparing to provide security for the Sinulog sa Carmen in Carmen town, northern Cebu on January 28, which is supported by the Cebu Provincial Government.

As stated by PRO 7 spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, they will offer the same level of protection for Sinulog sa Carmen as they did for the Sinulog grand parade held last Sunday, January 21, at the South Road Properties in Cebu City.

In order to make sure that all of their needs, particularly those related to security, will be met, the PRO 7 has begun its threat assessment and arranged a security conference with the Cebu Police Provincial Office.

"The instruction of our regional director that Police Regional Office 7 will uphold the same level of security preparation diha sa Sinulog sa Carmen sama sa atung gibuhat sa Sinulog 2024. We have already started our threat assessment our conferences and meetings para ma make sure gyud nga ang tanang security issues will be covered in our security coverage," Pelare said.

Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, director of PRO 7, will oversee the inspection of the Sinulog sa Carmen venue to ascertain the number of police officers needed to be deployed similar to last year’s celebration. (With TPT)