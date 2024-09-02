Central Visayas police strengthen monitoring vs Pogo

FOLLOWING the raid of a Pogo hub at a hotel in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City, last Saturday, August 31, 2024, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) has strengthened its monitoring against the illegal activity.

PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin's spokesperson, Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, said they are looking into claims that there are Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) hubs operating in big establishments and exclusive subdivisions, where security is strictly enforced.

"Ongoing ang atoang monitoring and we have some establishments being looked upon for possible activities related to Pogo. Amo lang i-assure sa publiko nga sa amo na gikaingon sauna dili moundang ang Police Regional Office 7 sa pag-conduct og monitoring related to Pogo," said Pelare.

(Our monitoring is ongoing, and we have some facilities under investigation for potential activities related to Pogo. We can only reassure the public that, as we have stated previously, the PRO 7 will not cease performing surveillance linked to Pogo).

"So makita ninyu nga itago gyud nila ang mga empleyado unya inig gawas naka-tinted nga van dili makita ang sulod. So it’s very important that naay mga concerned citizens nga mo-coordinate gyud sa kapulisan or sa lain-laing ahensya sa gobyerno para mahibaw-an nato nga ang usa ka area naay Pogo," he added.

(So you can see that they would conceal their employees when they leave the office; they will travel in a van with tinted windows so that no one can see them inside. So it's very important that concerned citizens coordinate with the police or other government agencies so that we can identify areas where Pogo is present). (AYB, TPT)