Central Visayas police to undergo tattoo ‘inventory’

ALL uniformed and non-uniformed personnel of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) will be subjected to an “inventory” to identify those who have visible tattoos.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of PRO 7 Director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, bared this on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, after the Philippine National Police (PNP) approved a new policy that regulates the bearing and sporting of tattoos by its personnel.

Pelare said the PNP approved Memorandum Circular 2024-023 on March 19, 2024, and there is a process to follow for its implementation.

The memorandum requires both uniformed and non-uniformed or civilian police personnel to have their “visible” tattoos removed. It does not, however, cover aesthetic tattoos such as but not limited to eyebrows, eyeliner or lips.

Considered unauthorized are tattoos that are considered extremist, ethnically or religiously discriminatory and offensive, indecent, racist, sexist, and associated to “prohibited or unauthorized.”

With this, Pelare said all city and provincial police offices are directed to conduct a body check on all their personnel to identify tattoos that need to be removed.

Pelare clarified, though, that the PNP is not against tattoos, stressing that those who have inks that can be covered by their uniforms or not visible need not remove them.

They need to execute an affidavit, however, declaring their tattoos that are not visible, and they are no longer allowed to have additional tattoos in any parts of their body while they are still in the service.

"Of course, what we are going to do here in PRO 7 is to make sure that nga ang palisiya sa PNP ma implementar (the policy will be implemented), so part of that is inventory ug kadtong naay mga tattoo nga natago sa uniform dapat mag execute nag affidavit tong naay tattoo (those who have tattoos that are not visible need to execute an affidavit)," said Pelare.

He added that the PNP has long been strict in hiring applicants for police service, and one of the requirements is for the applicant to not bear a body tattoo.

He admitted that some of the policemen got their tattoos after their applications were accepted.

The PRO 7 warned its personnel that those who will not follow the policy will face administrative charges.

Pelare said the PNP is an organization that has policies and rules, and those who go against these rules will be charged. (AYB/LMY)