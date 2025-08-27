Central Visayas police welcome Nartatez as new PNP chief

According to Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, head of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, the entire police force in the region is pleased with Nartatez’s appointment as their new chief.

Maranan assured that the police in Central Visayas will give their full support to Nartatez’s leadership.

"This appointment is a testament to his exemplary leadership, dedication, and commitment to strengthening peace and order in the country. PRO 7 pledges its full cooperation and readiness to carry out his directives, aligning all its efforts to uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and service to the Filipino people," Maranan said.

Nartatez is a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy, Tanglaw-Diwa Class of 1992, and a native of Ilocos Sur. He previously served as PNP deputy chief for Administration.

He has also been director of the National Capital Region Police Office and director for Intelligence.

It is worth noting that the entire Philippines was surprised by Malacañang’s announcement of the new police chief after Torre was relieved of his position, with Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin issuing the release.

Torre served as PNP chief for only 80 days, making him the first PNP chief to serve less than three months.

The police official became controversial due to his arrest of religious leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ in Davao City, as well as former President Rodrigo Duterte, in connection with bringing him to The Hague in the Netherlands. (AYB)