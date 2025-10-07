Central Visayas posts fastest inflation in September

CENTRAL Visayas recorded the fastest inflation among regions outside Metro Manila in September 2025, with consumer prices rising 4.1 percent year-on-year, outpacing the national average of 1.7 percent, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Nationally, inflation edged up from 1.5 percent in August, driven by higher transport and food costs. The year-to-date average stood at 1.7 percent, still below the 1.9 percent recorded a year earlier.

The PSA said Central Visayas’ inflation was mainly driven by higher prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages (6.1 percent from 3.6 percent), furnishings and household goods (5.8 percent from 5.4 percent) and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (2.8 percent from 2.2 percent). Health (1.4 percent), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (three percent) and clothing and footwear (1.3 percent) were steady.

Across the regions, 14 areas outside the National Capital Region (NCR) saw higher inflation or slower declines, while Barmm posted the sharpest deflation at negative 1.5 percent.

Top contributors

Nationally, the uptick was largely due to transport, which reversed from a 0.3 percent drop in August to a one percent increase. Food and non-alcoholic beverages also accelerated to one percent from 0.9 percent. Restaurants and accommodation services inched up to 2.4 percent. Slower inflation was seen in alcoholic beverages and tobacco (4.1 percent), health (2.8 percent) and personal care and miscellaneous goods (2.4 percent).

The top contributors to overall inflation were housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (26.2 percent share), food and non-alcoholic beverages (23.1 percent) and restaurants and accommodation (14.1 percent).

Food inflation quickened to 0.8 percent from 0.6 percent as vegetable prices surged 19.4 percent due to weather disturbances in key production areas. Corn prices posted a smaller decline (negative 4.5 percent from negative 11.8 percent), while oils and fats rose 9.3 percent. Rice deflation eased slightly to negative 16.9 percent. Price increases for meat (six percent), fish (7.9 percent), and milk and eggs (2.5 percent) moderated, tempering overall food inflation.

Within target

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said the 1.7 percent national inflation was within its 1.5 to 2.3 percent forecast and is expected to stay below the two to four percent target range for 2025. It warned, however, of potential risks from global food prices and rice tariffs.

Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, in a statement, said inflation remains manageable despite supply shocks, citing efforts to stabilize food supply and protect consumers. The government plans to allow temporary vegetable imports and develop “food corridors” with storage and post-harvest facilities.

In NCR, inflation eased to 2.7 percent from 2.9 percent, while areas outside NCR saw an increase to 1.5 percent, led by Central Visayas. Analysts said the regional gap underscores the need to improve logistics and climate resilience in the agricultural supply chain. / KOC