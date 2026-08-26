Central Visayas posts P25B domestic trade deficit in Q2

CENTRAL Visayas recorded a P25.05 billion domestic trade deficit in the second quarter of 2026, making it one of the regions with the largest unfavorable trade balances in the country, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The region’s negative balance means the value of commodities flowing into Central Visayas exceeded the value of goods shipped out to other regions during the period.

Central Visayas ranked third among regions with the largest unfavorable domestic trade balances by value, behind the National Capital Region (NCR), which posted a P245.67-billion deficit, and Western Visayas, with P28.16 billion.

In terms of inflow value, Central Visayas ranked third nationwide at P38.70 billion, accounting for 5.2 percent of the country’s total domestic trade value during the quarter. NCR led with P361.56 billion, followed by Calabarzon with P82.13 billion.

National figures

Nationally, domestic trade amounted to P745.70 billion in the second quarter, down 21.9 percent from P955.18 billion a year earlier.

Road transport accounted for the bulk of domestic trade value at P542.73 billion, or 72.8 percent of the total. This was followed by water transport at P202.42 billion, or 27.1 percent, and air transport at P557.67 million, or 0.1 percent.

Despite the overall decline in trade value, the value of commodities transported by road rose 9.8 percent year-on-year. In contrast, trade through water fell 56 percent, while air shipments declined 16.9 percent.

By volume, the country’s domestic trade reached 10.57 million tons, down 37.9 percent from 17.02 million tons in the same quarter last year.

Road accounted for 6.79 million tons, or 64.3 percent of total domestic trade volume, while water accounted for 3.77 million tons, or 35.7 percent. Air cargo reached 6.91 thousand tons.

Calabarzon remained the country’s largest source of domestic trade outflows, both in volume and value. It shipped out 2.72 million tons worth P331.63 billion, equivalent to 25.8 percent of total outflow volume and 44.5 percent of total trade value.

NCR led domestic trade inflows, receiving 2.45 million tons worth P361.56 billion during the quarter.

By commodity, mineral products accounted for the largest outflow volume at 2.73 million tons, or 25.9 percent of total domestic trade volume. Prepared foodstuffs, beverages and related products followed with 2.25 million tons, while vegetable products accounted for 1.43 million tons.

In terms of value, machinery and mechanical appliances, electrical equipment and related products led outflows at P183.41 billion, or 24.6 percent of total domestic trade value.

Calabarzon posted the largest favorable domestic trade balance at P249.50 billion, followed by Central Luzon at P71.94 billion and the Negros Island Region at P32.89 billion. / KOC