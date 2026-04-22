Central Visayas raids net P1.3M drugs, 15 suspects

POLICE seized P1.3 million worth of illegal drugs and arrested 15 people in a 24-hour operation across Central Visayas that ended on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

Data from the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 showed officers carried out 14 anti-drug operations starting at 6 a.m. on April 21, leading to the arrest of one high-value individual and 14 other drug suspects.

The operation yielded 192.07 grams of suspected shabu, with the Cebu City Police Office recording the largest haul at 135.30 grams valued at P920,040. The Bohol Police Provincial Office followed with 53.62 grams worth P364,616, while the Cebu Police Provincial Office seized more than P21,000 worth of the drug.

Sustained campaign

Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad, acting director of the PRO 7, said the results reflect sustained anti-drug operations and continued pressure on illegal drug activities in the

region.

Abad urged parents, teachers, business owners and the youth to remain vigilant and report illegal activities, stressing the need for community support in protecting the region’s future.

PRO-7 said it will continue focused law enforcement operations to curb the spread of illegal drugs and maintain peace and order across Central Visayas. / AYB