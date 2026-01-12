Central Visayas ramps up Asean tourism prep

The Asean Tourism Forum will be held at the NuStar Convention Center in Cebu City, while the Travev or the travel exchange component is scheduled from Jan. 27 to 30, 2026 at the Mactan Expo Center in Lapu-Lapu City.

DOT said the forum will bring together Asean tourism ministers, senior officials, exhibitors, buyers and media, alongside cultural showcases, networking events and familiarization tours, placing Cebu and Bohol at the forefront of regional tourism activities.

Cebu is set to host 14 ministerial meetings and 19 senior officials’ meetings throughout 2026, according to the advisory. Coordination meetings have been conducted with the provincial governments of Cebu and Bohol, local government units and tourism offices to finalize ceremonial routes, host circuits and pre- and post-event tour arrangements across cities and countryside destinations.

Tourism bodies, including city and provincial tourism offices across Central Visayas, are working with national agencies to ensure readiness in hospitality, transport, security, infrastructure and communications, the DOT said.

The department added that it completed a regional training program in December 2025 to equip volunteers and tourism frontliners with skills in service excellence, protocol, safety and destination interpretation ahead of the Asean meetings.

Tourism stakeholders were urged to coordinate closely with the DOT and its committees and to monitor official announcements as preparations move into full implementation mode. / KOC