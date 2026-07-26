Central Visayas secures 22 Peza projects in first 7 months

CENTRAL VISAYAS accounted for 22 Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza)-approved projects in the first seven months of 2026 as the investment promotion agency posted a 67 percent jump in approved investments nationwide to P151.9 billion.

Peza said its board approved 174 new and expansion projects from January to July, up 16 percent from 150 projects a year earlier. Of the total, 141 projects were located in Luzon, 22 in the Visayas, and 11 in Mindanao.

The approved investments rose 66.99 percent to P151.901 billion from P90.961 billion in the same period last year.

Peza Director General Tereso O. Panga said the results showed sustained investor confidence, with projects becoming more export-oriented and technology-driven.

The approved projects are expected to generate $5.905 billion in exports, nearly triple the $2.003 billion recorded a year earlier, and create 26,047 direct jobs nationwide.

Manufacturing remained the largest investment segment with 76 approved projects, followed by 28 information technology-business process management projects, 26 ecozone developments, 15 facilities, 13 logistics, 10 domestic market projects, four tourism projects and two utilities projects.

The Netherlands emerged as the biggest source of investments, followed by South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and Germany.

Peza also approved 17 new and expansion projects worth P11.212 billion during its July 16 board meeting. While lower than the P18.599 billion approved in July 2025, the projects are projected to generate $2.538 billion in exports, up 241 percent year on year, and create 2,907 direct jobs.

Panga attributed the sustained investment momentum to reforms under the Create More Act, the Strategic Investment Priority Plan 2025-2028, and Peza’s investment promotion efforts, expressing confidence that more investment leads will be converted into projects in the second half of the year. / KOC