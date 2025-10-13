Central Visayas short by 420,000 housing units

DESPITE strong regional growth and falling poverty levels, the Philippines continues to face a persistent housing gap driven by high costs, limited affordable units, and weak local planning capacity, according to the Department of Economic Development and Planning (DepDev).

DepDev-Central Visayas Director Jennifer Bretaña said at the 2025 National Housing Summit in Cebu that the housing shortage in Central Visayas alone stands at over 420,000 units, but only 36 percent of this demand has been addressed through licensed developments. Most of the demand is for socialized and economic housing, highlighting a widening gap between available supply and what low- to middle-income families can afford.

“The lack of affordable and decent housing remains one of the major barriers to achieving the Filipino aspiration of a maginhawa or comfortable life,” she said, citing Ambisyon Natin 2040, the national vision for a middle-class society.

The 2025 National Housing Summit in Cebu was organized by the Subdivision and Housing Development Association-Central Visayas.

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas show Metro Cebu recorded the highest median housing prices outside Metro Manila, with condominium units averaging P3.5 million and subdivision homes reaching P3.9 million — far beyond the reach of many families.

DepDev said the region’s economic expansion has not fully translated into improved housing access, despite strong construction activity. Construction accounted for 24 percent of the regional industrial output and grew by 6.8 percent last year, while real estate expanded by 5.4 percent. Yet affordable housing supply remains constrained by high land prices, weak urban planning, and project delays.

Local governments also lag in implementing housing-related programs. Out of 101 local government units (LGUs) in Central Visayas, only 16 have established local housing boards, while just 12 LGUs maintain updated local shelter plans. The lack of reliable housing data and institutional capacity, DepDev said, continues to hinder coordinated responses to growing demand.

Government-led resettlement and socialized housing projects have also struggled. Many resettlement projects for families displaced by Typhoon Yolanda in 2013 remain unfinished or suspended, leaving thousands without permanent homes more than a decade later.

DepDev said the region’s updated Regional Development Plan for 2023–2028 aims to address these gaps through stronger LGU-led housing governance, faster project approvals and expanded financing options for low-income households. Key strategies include promoting public-private partnerships, introducing lease and “right-to-build” schemes in dense urban areas, and digitalizing housing databases for more efficient planning.

The regional council also plans to propose that having a functional local housing board become part of the criteria for the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s Seal of Good Local Governance, to incentivize local governments to prioritize housing.

“We must expand housing options and improve access for those who need it most — the low-income families, informal settlers, and the homeless,” Bretaña said.

Despite strong economic momentum — Central Visayas grew by 7.3 percent in 2024 and remains one of the fastest-growing regions — the challenge lies in ensuring that growth translates to inclusive urban development and livable communities.

“Economic progress alone is not enough,” Bretaña said. “We must ensure that every Filipino family can live in a decent, resilient and affordable home.” / KOC