Central Visayas surpasses 100,000 voter registrations for 2025 midterm elections

AFTER over a month since the opening of voter registration, the local electoral body has breached the 100,000 mark for applications received from Central Visayas for the 2025 midterm elections.

According to data provided to SunStar Cebu on Monday, March 19, 2024, by Commission on Election (Comelec) Cebu Spokesperson Omar Sharif Mamalinta, the voter registration count in the region has reached at least 105,117 applications.

Mamalinta said that this data encompasses all applications received over the past five weeks, starting from the opening of voter registration on February 12 until last Saturday, March 16.

In earlier reports, the Comelec central office in Manila announced that those planning to register will only have until September 30 to process their applications.

Additionally, all election offices nationwide will accept registrants even on Saturdays and holidays, except for March 28, 29, and 30, in observance of the Holy Week.

As reported by SunStar Cebu on March 4, voter registration stood at around 70,000, reflecting three weeks' worth of registration at that time. Since then, over the succeeding weeks, Comelec Central Visayas has received an additional 18,637 and 15,517 applications during the fourth and fifth weeks, respectively.

Of the latest total figure, the breakdown figure for the age of voters was not determined, but in terms of assigned sex at birth, 52,016 of the registrants are males, while 53,101 are females in the total registrants.

On the distribution of registrations across the region, Cebu leads with 72,023 processed applications, followed by Negros Oriental with 20,303, Bohol with 10,844, and Siquijor with 1,947.

In a report dated February 18 by SunStar Cebu, Comelec projected a 10 percent increase in registered voters in Central Visayas.

Ivan Jason delos Santos, Comelec administration officer, said that during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on October 2023, the region had 5,415,071 registered voters. A 10 percent surge would elevate the total to 5,956,578.

Meanwhile, Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia said on Friday, March 15, that applicants who do not receive registration confirmation letters may visit their respective Comelec offices after April to check on their registration application status for the 2025 midterm polls.

He added that the election registration board, comprising personnel from local Comelec offices, Civil Registrars, and Supervisor Superintendents of the Department of Education (DepEd), will convene in April.

Garcia participated in the launch of Comelec's Register Anywhere Program (RAP) at the Bangkal Barangay Hall in Lapu-Lapu City on March 15.

The program aims to provide a convenient registration option for voters, allowing them to register at designated sites nationwide, despite their current residence, eliminating the need to register solely at their local Comelec office. (KJF)