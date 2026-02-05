Central Visayas tops inflation at 5.6% in January; national rate rises to 2%

Central Visayas recorded the highest inflation rate in the country at 5.6 percent in January 2026, marking its sixth straight month as the fastest-inflating region, even as national inflation rose slightly, official data showed.

Price pressures in Central Visayas remained broad-based, with most commodity groups posting faster annual increases during the month.

The steepest jump was seen in restaurants and accommodation services, which surged to 9 percent in January from 1 percent in December, reflecting higher costs in tourism and hospitality.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation stayed elevated at 8.2 percent, unchanged from December, continuing to strain household budgets. Prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco climbed to 4.8 percent from 3.6 percent, while clothing and footwear rose to 2.6 percent from 1.5 percent.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels accelerated sharply to 3.1 percent in January from 1.1 percent a month earlier. Furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance also increased faster at 2.8 percent from 1.5 percent.

Inflation in health nearly doubled to 3.1 percent from 1.8 percent, while transport rebounded to 2.2 percent after posting a 1.1 percent annual decline in December. Information and communication edged up to 0.9 percent, and recreation, sport and culture climbed to 1.5 percent from 0.6 percent.

Education services inflation held steady at 2.6 percent, while personal care and miscellaneous goods and services accelerated to 3.2 percent from 2 percent.

National inflation ticks up

At the national level, headline inflation rose to 2 percent in January from 1.8 percent in December 2025. The rate, however, was lower than the 2.9 percent recorded in January 2025.

The uptick was driven mainly by housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, which accelerated to 3.3 percent from 2.5 percent in the previous month. Restaurants and accommodation services also posted faster inflation at 4 percent from 2.4 percent.

Higher annual price increases were also recorded in clothing and footwear, household furnishings and maintenance, health, information and communication, recreation and culture, and personal care and miscellaneous goods.

These were partly offset by slower inflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and education services. Transport prices slipped into deflation, posting a 0.3 percent annual decline.

Housing and utilities remained the biggest contributor to overall inflation, accounting for 33.5 percent or 0.7 percentage point. Food and non-alcoholic beverages and restaurants and accommodation services each contributed 0.4 percentage point.

Food inflation eases nationwide

National food inflation slowed to 0.7 percent in January from 1.2 percent in December, and was well below the 4 percent recorded a year earlier.

The slowdown was due mainly to slower price increases in vegetables, meat, fish and cooking staples, along with continued price declines in rice.

Despite easing, food prices still accounted for 15.1 percent, or 0.3 percentage point, of overall inflation, with fish and other seafood remaining the largest contributor.

“We see the easing of food inflation beneficial for Filipino households, particularly for lower-income families where food accounts for a larger share of expenditures,” said Department of Economic Planning and Development Undersecretary Rosemarie G. Edillon, who is officer-in-charge while Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan is on official business abroad.

The government is maintaining its 2 to 4 percent inflation target for 2026 and 2027 while remaining vigilant against emerging risks.

“We will continue building on this progress by sustaining efforts to support Filipino families’ purchasing power, alongside other reforms that strengthen resilience and promote long-term growth,” Edillon said.

Core inflation and regional trends

Core inflation, which excludes selected food and energy items, rose to 2.8 percent in January from 2.4 percent in December, signaling sustained underlying price pressures.

Inflation in the National Capital Region eased to 1.9 percent from 2.3 percent, driven by slower increases in housing and utility costs and food prices, as well as a deeper drop in transport costs.

Outside NCR, inflation accelerated to 2 percent from 1.7 percent, pushed mainly by higher housing and utility costs and faster price increases in services.

Among regions outside NCR, 11 posted higher inflation rates in January. Central Visayas remained the fastest-inflating region for the sixth straight month, while Cagayan Valley recorded the lowest rate, with a 0.1 percent annual decline. / KOC