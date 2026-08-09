Central Visayas unites for creative growth

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) 7 is pushing for a more coordinated government strategy to strengthen the region’s creative economy, including the proposed creation of a Central Visayas Creative Industry Alliance.

The proposed alliance is envisioned as a regional convergence mechanism that will align government programs, improve inter-agency coordination and provide stronger support for creative enterprises and practitioners.

In a statement, DTI 7 said it recently convened representatives from the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Tourism, Department of Education, Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines, Cebu Provincial Government and Cebu City Government to validate proposed priorities, strategies and interventions under the Philippine Creative Industries Development (PCID) Plan.

The validation is part of the localization of the national PCID Plan, which seeks to develop the country’s creative industries by strengthening enterprises, supporting creative talent and expanding market opportunities.

The activity builds on a March 2026 workshop that brought together DTI regional and provincial offices in Central Visayas and the Negros Island Region, along with partner government agencies, to identify regional priorities and align programs.

DTI said the initiative is aimed at creating a more connected

creative ecosystem that can support innovation, entrepreneurship and the growth of cultural and creative enterprises.

Participants also visited Cebu Making Space and Atua Midtown, which serve as examples of creative hubs providing spaces for artists, makers, entrepreneurs and community groups to collaborate and showcase their work.

DTI said sustained inter-agency collaboration could help strengthen the region’s creative sector and contribute to more inclusive and sustainable economic development. / KOC