Central Visayas wage board sets public hearings

THE Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) - Central Visayas is set to hold a series of public hearings beginning August 2024 in different parts of Central Visayas to gather inputs regarding the adjustment of the minimum wage rate in the region.

In a public notice, the Central Visayas wage board said there will be a five-part public hearing to be held in Cebu, Negros Oriental, and Bohol between August 20 to September 4.

"The public hearings shall be conducted to ensure that all sectors and parties, who stand to be directly affected by the Board's decision, are given the widest opportunity to be heard," said the Central Visayas wage board.

In Cebu, the public hearings are set on August 20 at the DepEd Ecotech Center in Cebu City; August 28 at the Balamban Municipal Hall in Balamban; and August 30 at the Capitancillo Cafe and Restaurant in Bogo City.

Public hearings are also set on September 3 at the Bethel Guest House in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental; and September 4 at the The MetroCentre Hotel & Convention Center in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

It also urged stakeholders to attend the public hearings closest to them.

The RTWPB-Central Visayas said interested parties may register via bit.ly/RB7PublicHearing.

The Central Visayas wage board also said parties may submit position papers at the RTWPB-Region VII office in Cebu City or through email at rb7@produktiboatsahod.onmicrosoft.com.

The last wage order issued by the RTWPB-Central Visayas took effect last October 1, 2023. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)