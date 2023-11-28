Century Properties fully acquires PHirst home venture

CENTURY Properties Group has fully acquired PHirst, its first-home residential venture, marking a milestone five years after entering a joint venture with Mitsubishi Corp.

In May 2023, CPG’s board of directors approved the company’s acquisition of a substantial 40 percent ownership stake previously held by Mitsubishi Corp. in two entities, PHirst Park Homes Inc. and Tanza Properties Inc. via a share purchase agreement.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the acquisition has been greenlit by the Philippine Competition Commission in August and creditors.

PPHI has successfully completed the launch of 15 projects it committed to deliver during its formation in 2017.

In 2022, CPG established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Century PHirst Corp., to expand its market presence by entering the socialized and economic housing, as well as mid-income residential markets.