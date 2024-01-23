Century Properties unveils 2 new projects for 2024

CENTURY Properties Group (CPG), a top-tier developer with over 35 years of experience, has announced plans to launch projects in the first half of 2024 under its Premium, In City Line.

The first to be launched for this quarter is The Hotel Residences at Acqua in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila.

Leveraging the success of Acqua Private Residences, this project offers move-in ready, hotel-fitted and fully furnished suites.

Second, drawing inspiration from the renowned Azure brand, CPG will launch its first mid-rise 12-story residential development at Azure North in San Fernando, Pampanga, with the first tower offering 375 units.

The development will have sprawling multi-feature water-park amenities, adding a unique and appealing dimension to resort living.