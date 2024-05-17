Century property logs P410M net income in first quarter

CENTURY Properties Group Inc. (CPG) maintained its strong performance in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2024) reporting a consolidated net income after tax (NIAT) of P410 million, 35 percent higher than P302 million in the same period of 2023 (Q1 2023).
Revenues grew by seven percent to P3.6 billion in Q1 2024 from P3.3 billion in Q1 2023, driven by the sustained robust contribution of CPG’s first-home residential development Platform amounting to P2.1 billion or 58 percent of total revenues.
Its in-city vertical developments and commercial leasing segments contributed 34 percent or P1.1 billion and nine percent or P314 million, respectively.
The balance came from its property management segment which contributed three percent or P99 million. / PR