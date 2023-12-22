CEO Frederick D. Go steps down as RLC, RLC REIT President, CEO

JG SUMMIT president Lance Gokongwei has assumed president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) and chairman of RL Commercial REIT Inc. (RCR) following the official resignation of Frederick D. Go from both positions.

Go was appointed by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as head of Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs, which is tasked to ensure the effective integration, coordination and implementation of the various government investment and economic policies and programs. Prior to this appointment, Marcos appointed Go as Presidential Adviser on Investment and Economic Affairs.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the Board of Directors of RLC has duly accepted the resignation of Go as a member of the board of directors and as president and CEO of RLC effective Jan. 8, 2024. The Board likewise approved the appointment of Gokongwei as president and CEO of RLC and the appointment of Faraday Go as a member of the board of RLC, effective Jan 8.

The directors of the RCR also accepted the resignation of Go as chairman and member of the board of RCR effective Jan. 8. The board likewise approved Gokongwei as chairman of the board of RCR and the appointment of Faraday as member of the board of RCR, effective Jan. 8.