CEPBA celebrates 60th anniversary today

The Cebu Executive and Professional Basketball Association (CEPBA), one of the longest-running basketball clubs in Visayas and Mindanao, celebrates its 60th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025.

Led by its current president, Gilbert Del Mar Gajudo, the association’s officials will organize various activities as part of the festivities. These include championship and exhibition games to be held in the morning at the YMCA gym on Jones Avenue, Cebu City.

Coordinator John Lloyd Baldezamo Mutia shared that the celebration will kick off at 8 a.m. with a third-place playoff between Team Geraldez and Team Gajudo, part of a tournament that began last month.

This will be followed by a friendly match at 9 a.m. featuring CEPBA members aged 60 and above. Former varsity and professional players are expected to showcase their skills on the court once again, defying their age.

After the friendly game, the championship match between Team Teelow and Team Yosores will immediately take place.

Mutia also announced that the awarding ceremony will be held that afternoon at the E.C. Villamor Building Business Hub and Residences in Barangay Estancia, Mandaue City (near Tokoname Hardware). In addition to championship trophies, organizers will hand out individual awards.

Gajudo and former president Dr. Dennis Villamor will deliver messages to new CEPBA members, who will also take their oath before the officials.

A live band will entertain the entire CEPBA family after the program. / JBM