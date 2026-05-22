Cepca President’s Cup tourney set May 30

TOP Cebuano chess players are expected to showcase their skills in the 2026 Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) President’s Cup on May 30 at the CCC Chess Club on the fourth floor of Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The annual tournament, held as part of the birthday celebration of Cepca president Jerry Maratas, offers a total prize pool of P50,000.

The champion in the open tournament will receive P20,000, while the runner-up will take home P10,000. Players finishing from third to sixth place will earn P5,000, P3,000, P2,000, and P1,000, respectively.

Additional cash incentives of P1,000 and P500 will also be awarded to the top two finishers in the different categories, namely Cepcans A and B, ladies, seniors, Under-8, Under-12, Under-16, and Under-20.

Registration fee is P300, although FIDE-titled players may join for free.

A P100 registration discount will be given to Cepcans, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, women, and children aged 12 and below.

Interested participants are encouraged to register before the scheduled competition date.

On-site registration on tournament day will cost P350.

For inquiries and registration, interested participants may contact Richard Ouano (09566520517), Kevin Yap (09458559800), Edwin Cablao (09236983109), or Stephen Rosales (09064852026). / ESL