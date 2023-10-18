CEPCA to honor Olis in upcoming tournament

THE Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (CEPCA) commemorates its 33rd year as an organization with a chess tournament—the 7th Engr. Boy “Chessmoso” Pestaño Chessfest—on Oct. 22, 2023 at the Cebu Chess Club on the fourth floor of Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The tournament will honor the life and contributions to CEPCA of the late Apolonio “Jun” Olis Jr., who recently passed away.

“Just like what we did for our CEPCA founder (Boy Pestaño), we will also honor the legacy of the late Jun Olis by naming our championship trophy after him,” CEPCA president, engineer Jerry Maratas said of the upcoming tournament, which is backed by Jemar Engineering Services, Celjem Construction and Development Corp. and ARQ Sports.

“Through this, we will be able to immortalize these two great Cepcans.”

The championship trophy will be called the Jun Olis Trophy.

Olis passed away on Oct. 8. He was one of the most important members of CEPCA and organized the organization’s tournament for the last 30 years. Olis was one of the pioneer members of Cepca along with Pestaño, Art Ynclino and Alex Tolentino.

The tournament’s winner will also bring home a cash prize of P10,000. The second placer will walk away with P6,000. The third placer will pocket P4,000, the fourth placer will have P3,000, the fifth placer will be given P2,000 and the sixth placer will win P1,000.

The tournament’s registration is still ongoing and it has a fee of P200 for seniors, ladies, Cepcanas and 14-and-under players, while the regular fee is P300.