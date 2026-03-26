Cera flags threat of uncoordinated fuel rationing in Cebu

THE Cebu Electricity Rights Advocates (Cera) has raised grave concern over the potential "uncoordinated and chaotic" fuel rationing that could paralyze the local economy and essential services following the declaration of the state of national energy emergency.

Cera lead convenor Nathaniel Chua, in a statement issued on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, said that while the National Government’s Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport (Uplift) framework aims to stabilize fuel supply, conditions in Cebu point to potential problems in distribution and pricing.

Chua warned that fuel rationing without a clear, localized plan could distort markets and worsen supply pressures.

He cited reports of more than 400 gas stations nationwide being investigated for suspected hoarding, noting that in a port-dependent province like Cebu, even rumors of rationing can trigger panic buying.

Cera called on the government to establish a priority “green lane” system for fuel access, stressing that rationing should not be applied uniformly.

“Hospitals, MCWD water pumping stations, and emergency responders must have guaranteed, non-negotiable access to fuel to prevent a public health catastrophe,” said Chua.

Cera urged authorities to activate strict anti-profiteering measures, including the immediate formation of a local price monitoring council in Cebu to curb excessive fuel pricing during the emergency.

It also called for the rapid rollout of fuel subsidies for public transport under the Uplift program to avert disruptions.

The group further appealed for public disclosure of Cebu’s fuel reserve levels to help manage expectations and prevent panic buying.

“The declaration of an emergency is a wake-up call, not a solution,” Chua said. “The government must ensure that energy optimization does not leave Cebu in the dark and without fuel.” (JJL)