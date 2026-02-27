Cera to MCWD: Ensure water security, prevent contamination

CEBU Electricity Rights Advocates (Cera) convenor Nathaniel Chua cautioned the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), calling the utility’s current Non-Revenue Water (NRW) levels a "fiscal and humanitarian disaster" for the people of Cebu.

In a statement, Chua said that despite recent rate increases, MCWD continues to lose an estimated 30 to 32 percent of its total water supply to leaks, theft, and metering errors. This figure far exceeds the 20 percent ceiling mandated by the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA).

The group argued that ongoing inefficiency places an unnecessary burden on the poor.

"MCWD is straining the household budget to fund a system that is literally bleeding consumer dry," Chua said. "Why should the public pay for 'ghost water' that never reaches faucets?"

The group highlighted that the financial impact of this NRW translates to hundreds of millions of pesos in lost revenue annually -- funds that could have been used to stabilize the aging distribution network or subsidize lifeline consumers.

Chua also pointed to a dangerous synergy between MCWD’s technical inefficiency and the local garbage crisis, saying when MCWD pumping stations lose power -- a common occurrence during "Yellow Alerts" -- water pressure in the pipes drops, and this drop creates a vacuum effect.

Chua warned that nearby "temporary" waste sites lack industrial-grade liners, allowing toxic runoff from decomposing waste to seep into the soil and water table.

Because the South Road Properties (SRP) serves as a major corridor for water distribution, storing unmanaged waste near these lines increases the risk of "cross-contamination" during system fluctuations, he said.

The group also stressed that Cebu’s aquifers are currently in a state of "over-extraction," with the withdrawal rate roughly double the natural recharge rate.

Groundwater extraction is highly vulnerable to drought, such as El Niño, and seasonal rainfall fluctuations. Over-extraction causes severe environmental impacts, including ground subsidence and permanent saltwater intrusion.

Cera called for immediate "operational synergy," beginning with the closure of Pond A as a dumpsite and moving "Bagsakan" operations to a facility with proper wastewater treatment.

The group also criticized infrastructure neglect, noting that MCWD appears to prioritize expensive new supply sources over the aggressive replacement of 40-year-old asbestos cement pipes.

Cera also cited a failure to secure non-interruptible power lines for pumping stations, which leads to the pressure drops that damage pipes and invite contamination. (PR)