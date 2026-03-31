Ceres offers 10% Holy Week fare cut amid oil price surge

THE Yanson Group of Bus Companies is rolling out a 10-percent fare discount on selected Holy Week dates, positioning the move as a relief measure for commuters grappling with rising transport costs amid oil price volatility linked to Middle East tensions.

In a statement, the operator of Ceres Bus said the discount will be available on Good Friday (April 3, 2026) Black Saturday (April 4) and Easter Sunday (April 5), aligning with the government’s call for “Bayanihan” as fuel prices remain elevated.

The initiative comes as global oil prices continue to rise due to geopolitical instability in the Middle East, increasing operating costs for transport firms and fares for passengers. Public utility vehicle operators have been under pressure to pass on higher fuel costs, raising concerns over affordability during peak travel periods such as Holy Week.

Yanson Group president Leo Rey Yanson said the temporary fare reduction is intended to help ease the financial burden on Filipinos traveling to their home provinces.

“This fare discount is one way of supporting our government and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s program of ensuring that our countrymen spend a meaningful Holy Week with their loved ones,” he said.

The discount will be implemented across all Ceres Bus operations in Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, benefiting thousands of provincial-bound passengers during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.

Despite elevated fuel costs, the company said it opted to absorb part of the impact to support commuters and contribute to broader efforts to stabilize transport expenses during a period of economic uncertainty. / KOC