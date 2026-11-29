THE Cebu Provincial Government has advised passengers bound for northern Cebu and neighboring provinces that Ceres bus operations will transfer from the Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT) at SM City Cebu to the new Ayala Gatewalk Terminal in Mandaue City starting Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026.

Based on the issued advisory, all Ceres buses with roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) trips — particularly those bound for Bantayan, Leyte and Bacolod — will transfer to the Ayala Gatewalk Terminal on the first day of December.

Meanwhile, for passengers on northern Cebu routes, operations will initially be split. Half, or 50 percent, of the northbound Ceres buses will move to Mandaue City on Dec. 1, while the remaining 50 percent will stay at the current terminal at SM City Cebu until Jan. 2, 2027. By Jan. 3, all Ceres buses will completely leave the CNBT and their operations will fully move to the Ayala Gatewalk Terminal.

The advisory also clarified that non-Ceres buses are not included in this transfer. Other bus operators will continue picking up passengers at the CNBT at SM City Cebu.

In line with this, the public and passengers are urged to coordinate with Ceres management and staff for accurate bus schedules to avoid travel inconvenience, especially during the upcoming holiday season.

The CNBT has undergone several relocations over the years to keep pace with Metro Cebu’s rapid urban growth and traffic congestion. Originally situated in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City, the terminal closed in 2020 following the expiration of its lease agreement. In October 2020, the Provincial Government transferred operations to an open-air parking lot beside SM City Cebu in Cebu City’s North Reclamation Area (NRA). While this setup provided an accessible stopover for commuters, it was largely viewed as a temporary arrangement that frequently experienced overcrowding, particularly during peak holiday travel and long weekends.

Ceres Liner, operated by Vallacar Transit Inc., serves as the backbone of provincial bus transportation across Cebu and the wider Visayas region. Its iconic yellow buses carry the vast majority of commuters traveling to northern Cebu towns such as Danao, Bogo, Medellin and Daanbantayan. Beyond mainland routes, Ceres also operates vital RoRo inter-island services that connect Cebu via ferry ports to neighboring destinations like Bantayan Island, Leyte and Bacolod in Negros Occidental.

The new Ayala Gatewalk Terminal is part of Gatewalk Central, a major mixed-use estate jointly developed by Ayala Land and AboitizLand in Mandaue City. Located roughly 1.1 kilometers away from the SM City Cebu terminal area, the facility is designed to function as a modern, integrated transport hub. Shifting Ceres operations to this Mandaue location aims to decongest the busy NRA in Cebu City while positioning northbound buses closer to the main highways leading out of the metro.

Because December is the busiest travel month in the Philippines due to the Christmas and New Year holidays, the Provincial Government opted for a phased transition rather than an abrupt overnight move. Splitting the schedule allows commuters, drivers and terminal staff to gradually adjust to the new boarding procedures without paralyzing holiday transit. Once the full transfer concludes in January 2027, passengers will have two distinct hubs in close proximity — Ayala Gatewalk for Ceres buses and the SM City Cebu terminal for non-Ceres operators. / ANV