Cernet case dismissed

A CEBU court dismissed the terrorism financing case against 27 directors and staff members of the Community Empowerment Resource Network (Cernet), also known as Cernet 27.

In a copy of the order obtained by SunStar Cebu on Monday, May 18, 2026, pairing Judge Van Russel Inopiquez issued the order on Friday, May 15.

Cernet case, filed under the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012 (Anti-Terror Financing Law), was dismissed on the ground that the acts allegedly charged “do not constitute a crime under the law in force at the time of their commission.”

According to the order, the case involved an alleged violation of Section 8 of Republic Act (RA) 10168, or the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012.

In a statement from Cernet on Monday, May 18, the network called the dismissal “a major victory for human rights defenders” and civil society groups facing harassment and legal persecution by state forces, particularly the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

In the same statement, then-Philippine Army Colonel Joey Escanillas filed the complaint in May 2023, and was later promoted to Brigadier General. A year later, Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Peter Ong filed the formal charges before RTC Branch 74 in Cebu City, accusing the 27 Cernet personnel of funding the New People’s Army. (CDF)