Cervical cancer cases in Central Visayas surge nearly fivefold in 4 years

CERVICAL cancer cases in Central Visayas have been increasing over the past four years, according to the Department of Health Central Visayas (DOH 7).

Joan Antonette Albito, head of the Non-Communicable Diseases Section of DOH 7, said cervical cancer cases in the region are on a rising trend.

In a media forum titled Driving Local Action: Cebu’s Commitment to Cervical Cancer Elimination held on Friday, September 5, 2025, Albito said the number of women either suspected of or diagnosed with cervical cancer has steadily increased from 2021 to 2024.

Data showed that while there were only 51 women aged 20 and above identified as either suspected or confirmed cases in 2021, this number surged to a record high of 241 cases in 2024.

Health officials are urging women as young as 13 years old to get vaccinated of HPV for protection. (DPC)