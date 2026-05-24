Ces Drilon goes viral after exchange with Jimmy Bondoc in interview

A HEATED exchange between veteran broadcaster Ces Drilon and legal counsel of Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, former singer-turned-lawyer Jimmy Bondoc, went viral online.

The discussion took place on “The Big Story,” the news program of One PH where Drilon serves as host.

The two exchanged views after Bondoc questioned why the case against Dela Rosa would not be tried in the Philippines, noting that witnesses and evidence are allegedly available locally.

Drilon countered by asking who should be addressed regarding the decision, while Bondoc responded that it should be the government, stressing that “this is the people of the Philippines.”

The discussion intensified as Drilon pointed out statements suggesting that local courts may not be able to handle the case, referencing remarks previously made by former justice secretary and current Ombudsman Boying Remulla about families of drug war victims seeking justice through the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Bondoc argued that the Philippines is no longer part of the ICC, citing its withdrawal from the Rome Statute and related legal rulings, while Drilon noted that the alleged crimes fall within the period when the country was still a member.

The exchange continued at length, drawing strong reactions from viewers and netizens who expressed differing views on the issue. / TRC S