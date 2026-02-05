Cesafi 15-U, 12-U Finals moved to Saturday

DUE to the threat posed by Tropical Storm Basyang, the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) has moved Game One of the championship series in the 12-Under and 15-Under basketball tournaments, which will be held at the Cebu Coliseum.

This was announced by Cesafi deputy commissioner Danny Duran.

The finals series, which was originally scheduled to start on Thursday, February 5, 2026, has been moved to Saturday, February 7.

In the 12-under division, back-to-back champion Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Baby Dragons will defend their title against newcomer Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Wild Kittens.

Meanwhile, in the 15-under category, defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers will clash with the unbeaten CIT-U Baby Wildcats.

Game 2 will be held on Sunday, February 8. If necessary, Game 3 will be played on Tuesday, February 10. (JBM)