CESAFI 15U, 12U finals tip off at Cebu Coliseum

AFTER being postponed due to Tropical Storm Basyang, the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) 15-Under and 12-Under finals will finally start on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The finals will follow a best-of-three format, meaning teams need two wins to become champions.

Game Schedule (Feb. 7)

1 p.m. – SHS-AdC vs. SCSC (12-Under, Third Place)

2 p.m. – USPF vs. SHS-AdC (15-Under, Third Place)

3 p.m. – CEC vs. CIT-U (12-Under, Game 1)

4 p.m. – CIT-U vs. UV (15-Under, Game 1)

UV defends title vs CIT-U in 15-Under finals

In the 15-Under division, defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers will defend their title against league newcomer Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Baby Wildcats in the main game at 4 p.m.

The Baby Lancers, coached by Ronald Bucao, are expected to face a tough challenge from the Baby Wildcats, led by coach Floyd Taboada. CIT-U is the only team that stayed unbeaten from the elimination round up to the semifinals.

During the elimination round, CIT-U defeated UV, 58-44, on Jan. 31 at the Baby Lancers’ home court.

Coach Bucao said CIT-U is a difficult opponent, noting that the Baby Wildcats have beaten them several times in other tournaments. He added that mistakes and unnecessary fouls hurt UV in previous games.

Meanwhile, coach Taboada said he is happy to reach the finals, especially since this is CIT-U’s first season in the league.

CIT-U also reaches 12-Under finals

CIT-U is celebrating another milestone because its 12-Under team also made it to the finals.

The CIT-U Wildkittens, coached by Dennis Pacquiao, will face the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Baby Dragons in their own best-of-three championship series.

The Baby Dragons are heavy favorites because they have not lost a game since 2023. Still, coach Pacquiao remains confident in his players.

CEC coach Rodmark del Rosario said they are not taking anything for granted. Despite bad weather, the team continued training hard.

Third place games also set

For third place, the Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eaglets will play against the San Carlos School of Cebu Baby Warriors in the 12-Under division at 1 p.m.

In the 15-Under division, the USPF Baby Panthers will face SHS-AdC at 2 p.m. / JBM