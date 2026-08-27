Cesafi 2026 set to tip off

THE 26th season of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) will officially open this Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, at the newly renovated Cebu Coliseum.

To bring fans and students back to the venue, Cesafi is introducing several changes, including a new streaming platform, a stronger marketing campaign, new member schools, and a new sport.

During a press conference at Marco Polo Hotel Cebu on Wednesday, Aug. 26, commissioner Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy announced Cesafi’s partnership with Stats Central, which will serve as the league’s official streaming and statistics provider.

Stats Central will provide real-time game statistics, previews, athlete profiles, and other Cesafi information. It will also handle the live streaming of basketball games, while football and volleyball events will also be streamed in real time.

However, live streaming will no longer be free. Fans can subscribe for P88 per game or P288 per month, with the monthly subscription covering 18 games. Those who do not subscribe can still watch via a one-hour delayed telecast.

Cesafi has also hired veteran marketing expert Lilu Aliño to lead its marketing efforts and promote its athletes and teams. The goal is to increase athlete visibility, strengthen school-community connections, and rebuild school pride and student participation.

Tiukinhoy expressed optimism that the new marketing strategy and partnership with Stats Central will help generate greater public interest not only in basketball but also in volleyball and football.

He emphasized that Cesafi’s goal is not only to increase attendance but also to revive the strong school spirit that once characterized the league.

The initiative is also expected to help address Cesafi’s financial needs. Gate receipts remain one of the league’s main sources of income, while declining attendance has also made it more difficult to attract sponsors. / JBM