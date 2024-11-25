Cesafi All-Star game ends in epic 88-88 draw

JOSE Zaldy Dizon hit a three-pointer with 15 seconds left and the East All-Star Team forged an 88-88 draw with the West Team in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) 2024 men’s All-Star Game at the Cebu Coliseum on Sunday, Nov. 24.

AJ Tolipas completed a fastbreak play to give West an 88-85 lead, prompting East coach Paul Alelu Flores to call for his last timeout and set the final play.

When the game resumed, John Paul Amistoso passed the ball to Dizon, who then took the Hail Mary shot without hesitation right in front of Jhiey Paraldo to seal the dramatic draw -- likely the first in Cesafi All-Star history.

“He’s coming off the bench. When I had a time out, I brought him in and set up a special play for him. If he wasn’t available, the other four would have to look for their shot from the three-point line,” Flores said. “It was good that he made it.”

However, it was Paraldo who stole the spotlight as he earned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. He scored 28 points to lead the West team.

It was a dream come true for the 25-year-old Paraldo, as this had been his wish for as long as he could remember.

“I feel grateful kay ako na nga (because this has been my) dream since I was a kid. So I am truly blessed and thankful for the award,” said Paraldo, a student pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Major in Marketing Management, at the University of Cebu (UC).

“It’s a big achievement for me because this is my last playing year in college. That’s why I cherish the moment,” Paraldo added.

Paraldo was also named to the Mythical Five along with Dizon (East), Kent Salarda (East), AJ Tolipas (West) and Earl Laniton (East).

Though there was a lack of intensity on both ends of the floor, the entertainment was still palpable for the thin crowd inside the coliseum.

In the high school All-Stars, Jake Lordwin Yong of the UC Baby Webmasters made a buzzer-beating shot from beyond the three-point arc to lift the East Team, 85-82, over the West Team.

Tied at 82-all with 3.1 seconds remaining, the West committed a costly turnover on Jelomar Rota’s inbound pass intended for Roderick Cambarijan Jr.

The loose ball went to Yong’s possession, and the UC Baby Webmasters guard quickly took his heroic shot that ignited cheers from the roaring East Team fans.

Yong scored 19 notches and was named the juniors’ All-Stars Most Valuable Player.

The high school All-Stars Mythical Five was made up of Yong, JV Oringo of USJ-R Baby Jaguars, Fritz Gonzales of USPF Baby Panthers, Prince Mallora of UCLM and Aldin Cainglet of SHS-AdC Magis Eagles.

Meanwhile, Froilan Maglasang of the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles was crowned as the new Cesafi Three-Point Shootout King.

Maglasang outscored other 19 participants and edged UV Lancers triggerman AJ Sacayan in the final round, 15-11. / JBM