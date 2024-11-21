CESAFI all-stars set

SOPHOMORE and rookie coaches will call the shots when the 2024 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) All-Star Games kick off on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Paul Allelu Flores of the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs and BJ Murillo of the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs, both in their second year as head coaches, will mentor Team East and Team West, respectively, in the men’s All-Star game.

In the high school All-Stars, rookie coaches Axel Rabaya of the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Baby Wildcats and Julius Cadavis of the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars will respectively take charge of Team West and Team East.

Cesafi commissioner Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy, Jr. has also revealed the rosters of the All-Star teams.

Reigning MVP Kent Ivo Salarda, Jimpaul Amistoso, Ivan Clark Alsola, Raul Gentallan, and Froilan Maglasang of two-time defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers will banner Team East.

They will play alongside Elmer Echavez, Felvic Dorado, and AJ Calizar of USJ-R, Matt Flores, JZ Dizon, Kent Joshua Cabanlit, and AJ de los Reyes of the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, and Paulo Dalumpines, Keaton Taburnal, and Earl Laniton of CRMC.

They will lock horns with the West squad powered by Zareygel Rosano, Jasper Pacaña, Michael Diaz, and Jhiey Paraldo of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, AJ Tolipas, Serge Gabines, and Kenneth Babalcon of BC, and Neon Chavez, John Miguel Maglasang, and Peter John Peteros of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers.

Completing the West roster are Jerian Marc Abello, Edgar Sajol, and Matthew Paras of CIT-U and James Gica and Bryle Puntual of the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors.

The juniors’ All-Star Team West will be manned by Alden Cainglet, Froilan Maglasang, and Lars Fjellvang of the Grand Slam-seeking Sacred Heart School - Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles and John Nathan de la Torre, Kenneth Cole, and Roderick Cambarijan of the UV.

Also seeing action for Team West are Kieff Russel Suarez, Randel Jay Mendaros, and Ryko Batuigas of CIT-U, Wade Adam Luche, Prince Juver Neil Mallorca, and Dan Mitchell Ferraren of UCLM, Brent Cuyno and Karl Agravante of CRMC, and Angelo de la Cerna of the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves.

They will go up against Team East composed of Jan Vince Oringo, J Lord Pepito, and Kyle Barrieta of USJ-R, Jake Yong, Carlo Salgarino, and Stephen Pagalan of UC, and Lybron James Lamo, Kenneth Robert Fuller, and Reyvene Arobo of the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons.

The rest of the East stars are Fritz Gonzalez, Champ Brigoli, and Ralph Seares of USPF, Xian Garcia and Zack Judilla of USC, and Kyle Nalisa of BC.

The All-Star Games, which will be highlighted by a three-point shootout, will start at 1:00 p.m. / JBM