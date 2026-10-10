Cesafi basketball resumes on Oct. 17

THE Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) basketball competition resumes on Oct. 17, 2026, following the announcement that high school and college basketball games will now be played on weekends.

The league has released a revised schedule spanning Oct. 17 to Dec. 22, concluding with the championship games. Games will be hosted across two venues, the Cebu Coliseum and the University of the Visayas (UV) Main Campus gym.

Matchups

In the college division opening slate on Oct. 17, the Benedicto College Cheetahs take on the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, while UCLM clashes with the University of the Philippines-Cebu Fighting Maroons.

Meanwhile, the high school division matchups feature the Cebu Institute of Technology-University Junior Wildcats against the San Carlos School of Cebu Baby Warriors, Cebu Eastern College against the Paref Springdale Titans and the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles facing the UC Junior Webmasters. / RSC