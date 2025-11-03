Cesafi cancels games

DUE to typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi), the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) has canceled the basketball matches at the Cebu Coliseum.

Cesafi commissioner Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy announced that all games scheduled for today, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in both high school and college divisions have been postponed because of the storm.

“Due to the typhoon, games on Tuesday are suspended. Games will resume on Thursday,” said Tiukinhoy.

The suspension also extends to the 12-Under and 15-under basketball competitions, which are regularly held on Mondays and Wednesdays.

“Games on Monday and Wednesday are also suspended,” Tiukinhoy added.

The defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers (6-2) were supposed to take on the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers (2-6) in the collegiate

action Tuesday.

In the high school division, the USPF Baby Panthers were set to face the Benedicto College Baby Cheetahs on the same day.

The resumption of the games will be most likely on Thursday. / JBM