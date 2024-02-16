Cesafi champ UV upsets UAAP champ De La Salle

THE reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers pulled the rug from under the defending UAAP champions De La Salle University Green Archers, 83-79, in the 2nd Gov. Ann K. Hofer-23rd Araw ng Sibugay Invitational Basketball Tournament on Thursday night, Feb. 15, 2024 at the Capitol Sports Complex in Zamboanga Sibugay.

UV led by as many as 17 points but La Salle slowly chipped away at the deficit before pulling to within one, 74-73. However, the battle-tested Lancers did not flinch and answered back with triples from Zylle Cabellon and Ted Saga to push ahead, 80-73.

La Salle came within three with under a minute remaining but UV made their free throws down the stretch to hack out the win.

Cabellon led UV with 20 points, while Kent Ivo Salarda added 11 markers. Raul Gentallan chipped in 10 points.

The loss dropped La Salle to 1-1.

In the day’s other game, the National University Bulldogs routed Titay’s, 96-73, to move to 2-0.