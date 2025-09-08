Cesafi commish explains ticket price hike

DESPITE complaints from local basketball fans in Cebu, Commissioner Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy Jr. remains firm on implementing the increased ticket prices for the basketball events of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi).

Tiukinhoy explained that he was left with no choice because basketball is the only event that generates income for Cesafi, which is then used to fund its other events.

“I apologize for it, but we pay for the Coliseum’s rent, and Cesafi doesn’t have enough funds to subsidize lower ticket prices,” said Tiukinhoy.

However, unlike before, the Cebu Coliseum is now far more comfortable and can be compared to a world-class coliseum.

Tiukinhoy emphasized that the price hike was necessary due to the major upgrades to the Cebu Coliseum, which were funded by Cesafi President and University of Cebu President Augusto W. Go.

The venue now features 16 air-conditioning units, comfortable seating, and even a Jumbotron or LED display screen above the court, which likewise now meets international standards.

The ticket prices are as follows: P500 for the Stage Section, P400 for Lower Box, P300 for Upper Box and P100 for General Admission.

However, students can avail themselves of the discounted rates. For the Stage Section they have to pay P400, P300 for Lower Box, P200 for Upper Box and P50 for General Admission.

These prices will also apply to the upcoming exhibition match between the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters Alumni Team and the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers Alumni Team on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025.

Meanwhile, a grand presentation will kick off Cesafi’s 25th season on Sept. 13.

During the official press launch on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Citadines Hotel, Tiukinhoy proudly looked back on the humble beginnings of Cesafi, which started with only a few member schools and has since grown into one of the most prominent collegiate sports leagues in the country.

Cesafi now has 16 member schools.

In his speech, Tiukinhoy highlighted the accomplishments and innovations Cesafi has achieved over the past 25 years.

“We keep on expanding our facilities so that Cesafi can broaden its reach not just here in the Philippines, but also abroad through our livestream,” Tiukinhoy said.

He also pointed out that Cesafi has been working to streamline documentation processes for student-athletes to ensure that the league remains fair and transparent.

Five years ago, the league launched its student volunteerism program, which allows students to take part in production and livestream coverage.

Three years ago, Cesafi began its environmental advocacy by banning single-use plastic bottles inside playing venues.

Also Esports was added to the league’s official calendar, which now includes a women’s division.

Cesafi Vice President Fr. Francisco Antonio Estepa, SVD, shared that the transition from the former CAAA to Cesafi opened the door for more schools to join and for the league to further expand.

“There have been a lot of improvements, and I believe more will come,” said Estepa.

The silver anniversary opening ceremony will be headlined by a high-energy performance directed by renowned stage director Victor Cuenco.

More than 100 students from various Cesafi schools will participate in the program.

According to Cuenco, the show will reflect the style and energy of today’s youth, drawing inspiration from popular P-Pop groups like Bini and SB19.

“This year’s opening will be exciting because it’s Cesafi’s silver anniversary. Instead of a long program, we decided to compress everything into one explosive performance,” Cuenco said. / JBM