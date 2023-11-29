Cesafi ends CBSAA’s participation in the league

THE Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) has officially terminated the participation of the City of Bogo Science and Academy of Arts (CBSAA) Trailblazers.

A probationary member since last season, the shocking development was announced in a memorandum issued by the league’s longtime commissioner, Felix Tiukinhoy Jr., dated Nov. 27, 2023.

“It is with deep regret to announce the termination of the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy’s (CBSAA’s) participation as a probationary guest team in all Cesafi High School Events effective after the end of this year’s 23rd season,” Tiukinhoy’s statement read.

In the memo, Tiukinhoy explained that the Trailblazers’ actions in last season’s finals showdown against the SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles, wherein they committed an “unprecedented number of unsportsmanlike fouls,” led the Cesafi board of directors to discuss whether or not the CBSAA should be allowed to compete any further in the league.

While some members had wanted the CBSAA to be sanctioned for their actions during the Cesafi high school finals, Tiukinhoy was able to appeal to the board to allow CBSAA to continue competing in the Cesafi in honor of the late sportsman and politician Junie Martinez, who was pivotal in bringing the Trailblazers to the league.

However, the Trailblazers struck again in their last match-up against the Magis Eagles on Oct. 22. In video footage that went viral on social media, CBSAA’s Franz Aballe was seen pinning down the head of Ateneo de Cebu’s Nikolas Yu against the floor when the two were on the floor diving for the loose ball.

That incident led to Aballe getting suspended for two games.

Tiukinhoy added that with the elder Martinez passing away earlier this year, the dynamics between Cesafi and the one handling CBSAA have changed.

“With Mayor Junie no longer around, the dynamics of the relationship between Cesafi and the one handling the CBSAA has changed. Politics came into the picture in a purely sports league, which Cesafi is not part of, as it is beyond its mission and vision. Cesafi board members and sponsors do not like politics to be involved in the sports league,” Tiukinhoy explained further.

“Pursuant to the above, CBSAA’s participation as probationary guest team in all Cesafi high school events is only until the end of the year’s 23rd Season.”