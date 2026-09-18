Cesafi football set to kick off

THE Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) football tournament begins its 2026 season with a quadruple bill on Sunday, Sept. 20, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The opening-day schedule features three matches in the secondary division and one in the college category.

Action in the Secondary Division opens at 8 a.m. with San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) battling University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R).

The 10 a.m. match features a marquee matchup between University of the Philippines-Cebu (UPC) and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), two programs known for their strong grassroots football.

Don Bosco Technological College (DBTC), the traditional powerhouse in the secondary ranks, takes on newcomer Paref-Springdale at 1 p.m. in the final secondary division game of the day.

The opening day will be capped by a college division clash at 3 p.m. between University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) and USJ-R.

The new season follows a dramatic finish to last year’s collegiate competition, which ended without a champion after the title match between the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors and the USPF Panthers was abandoned following a late-game brawl.

The high school division, meanwhile, concluded successfully on the same day, with the DBTC Greywolves making history by securing their fifth consecutive championship after beating the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles. / RICO B. RAMIREZ