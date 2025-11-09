Cesafi games postponed again

DUE to the severe damage left by Typhoon Tino that wrought havoc on November 4, 2025, in most parts of Cebu Province, the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) has once again postponed all its games on November 10-16, 2025.

Cesafi commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy Jr. issued the memorandum on November 9 to all Cesafi-member schools.

"Typhoon Tino that hit Cebu last November 4, 2025 has affected many Cesafi-member schools, including their student-athletes. We recognize and acknowledge the difficulty and challenges everyone is facing right now," the memorandum stated.

Aside from the onslaught of Typhoon Tino that claimed hundreds of lives, Cebu is also under Signal Number 1 due to Super Typhoon Uwan, which poses another threat for the Cebuanos.

All games on the date mentioned above will be canceled and will be rescheduled.

"For the past few days, Cebu is under Signal No. 1 due to Super Typhoon Uwan. With its wide coverage, Typhoon Uwan poses a great threat to the safety and security of all our stakeholders. In view of the above, in order to give time for everyone to recover from Typhoon Tino and prepare for Typhoon Uwan,” it added.

Games will resume on Monday, November 17, 2025. (JBM)