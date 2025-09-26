Cesafi games rescheduled

DUE to a major event scheduled at the Cebu Coliseum, the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) has announced the postponement of all basketball games originally set for today, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025.

The decision comes after the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has confirmed its use of the Cebu Coliseum on the same day.

Four games, initially slated to start at 12:30 p.m. at the venue, will no longer proceed and will be rescheduled to a later date, which will be announced to the public in due course.

The recently renovated Cebu Coliseum will host CCCI’s “Flood Hero Cebu” event, which is part of the chamber’s advocacy campaign aimed at educating and raising public awareness about solutions to Cebu’s flooding challenges.

Saturday’s schedule included two high school games and two collegiate matches: High School Division - Don Bosco vs. CEC, CIT-U vs. UCLM; College Division - USC vs. USJ-R, UC vs. Benedicto College.

On Sunday, Sept. 28, the morning games for the 12-under and 15-under divisions have also been canceled.

However, matches scheduled from 2 p.m. onwards will proceed as originally slated. / JBM