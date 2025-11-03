Cesafi Games suspended due to 'Tino'

Due to Severe Tropical Storm Tino, which also affected most parts of Cebu, the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) has canceled its games, particularly the basketball matches at the Cebu Coliseum Monday, November 3, 2025.

This was announced by Cesafi commissioner Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy, who revealed that all games scheduled for Tuesday, in both high school and college divisions have been postponed to another day because of the storm.

“Due to the typhoon, games on Tuesday are suspended. Games will resume on Thursday,” said Tiukinhoy.

Aside from the main tournament, Cesafi also holds 12-under and 15-under basketball competitions on Mondays and Wednesdays. These, too, will be temporarily suspended.

“Games on Monday and Wednesday are also suspended.” (JBM)