Cesafi high school semis fire off today

THE Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school division semis begins on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, at the Cebu Coliseum, confirmed league commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy.

This after Cesafi officials denied the appeal of University of Cebu-Mandaue Lapu-Lapu (UCLM) Junior Webmasters to overturn the forfeiture of seven games.

With the development, the Final Four casts are set with the defending champion Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, UC Main Junior Webmasters, Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons and Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildkittens.

The top-seed Magis Eagles square of with No. 4 Wildkittens at 12:30 p.m., this will be followed with the game between No. 2 UC Main and third-seed CEC. / RSC