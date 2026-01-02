Cesafi marks historic 2025

A WEAVING of history, controversy, calamities, and triumphs defined the Silver Anniversary of Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) basketball in 2025.

The milestone season unfolded amid a series of trials that struck Cebu’s premier inter-school league and left a deep impact on everyone involved.

The Cesafi found itself at the center of attention and controversy even as it celebrated its 25th anniversary. Founded in 2000, Cesafi replaced the defunct Cebu Amateur Athletic Association (CAAA).

As part of the anniversary celebration, Cesafi staged a historic Alumni All-Star Match between longtime rivals University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters on Sept. 10, thrilling basketball fans across Cebu.

Cebuano and Cebu-based players whose roots trace back to the two universities, including those who have made names for themselves in major national leagues, saw action in the exhibition despite their busy schedules.

Among them were PBA superstar and nine-time MVP June Mar Fajardo, veteran guard Brian Heruela, Paul Desiderio, JR Quiñahan, MPBL star Emman Calo, and several others.

The presence of renowned Cebuano hotshot Dondon Hontiveros further boosted interest in the matchup, providing just the right entertainment for local basketball aficionados.

Desiderio’s three-point shot in the dying seconds secured the victory for the UV Alumni Green Lancers and sent cheers echoing throughout the newly renovated Cebu Coliseum.

It was the first time such an event was held, and it was warmly embraced by the public.

Because of its success, officials are now studying the possibility of staging the UV–UC Alumni All-Star Game annually or every five years.

Aside from the exhibition match, Cesafi also brought the 25th Anniversary Fun Run to major city streets on Sept. 9, drawing around 3,000 students from member schools.

A dance competition also added flavor to the silver anniversary celebration, held four days before the official opening of the 25th season of the basketball tournament.

Despite the smooth and orderly conduct of events, the competition was disrupted when a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Bogo City on Sept. 30.

Other areas of Cebu, including Cebu City, were also affected, forcing Cesafi to temporarily suspend all events.

Just a few days after action resumed, another calamity struck as typhoon Tino battered the province, destroying homes and displacing thousands of residents, once again halting the competition.

The storm hit on Nov. 4, days after the observance of All Souls’ and All Saints’ Days.

The entire community shifted its focus to helping victims of these disasters.

As if that were not enough, only three days later Typhoon Uwan followed, raising further alarms and anxiety, particularly among residents near rivers and coastal areas.

Because of these events, Cesafi officials, led by Commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy Jr., were forced to repeatedly adjust tournament schedules.

In an effort to finish on the originally targeted date, it was eventually decided that games would be played daily.

Everything was eventually completed, but another unexpected incident emerged that sparked controversy within the league.

The University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu/Mandaue (UCLM) Baby Webmasters, who were leading in the high school team standings, were suddenly disqualified in the semifinals.

This came after their top point guard, Noe Lingoste, was proven to have played in another league while the Cesafi tournament was ongoing, an act prohibited under league rules.

As a result, all of UCLM’s wins in games in which Lingoste played were forfeited, causing their 8–2 record to fall to 3–7, well short of the semifinal cutoff.

The decision of the commissioner and the technical committee, based on league rules, drew mixed reactions, most of them critical.

It was later learned that Lingoste had played on Nov. 2 in his home province of Iloilo.

Upon learning of the violation, coach Calib Guwangon immediately removed him from the UCLM lineup.

Despite UCLM’s appeal to the Cesafi board, the ruling was upheld.

However, amid the controversy, the history-making moments in Cesafi’s 25th or Silver Anniversary season could not be stopped.

The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles, under coach Rommel Rasmo, achieved the league’s first-ever five-peat in the high school division after sweeping the UC Baby Webmasters in the best-of-three finals.

The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers of coach Gary Cortes also captured their fourth straight championship and their 17th overall collegiate title, the most in league history.

Though deeply scarred by calamities and shaken by controversy, Cesafi ultimately emerged from its silver anniversary year with another success now etched into its storied history.