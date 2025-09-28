Cesafi pitch duel ends in draw

DEFENDING secondary division champions Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) settled to a 1-1 draw with University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) in the 2025 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. football tournament last Sept. 28, 2025, at the Cebu City Sports Center

football field.

DBTC drew first blood with the opening goal by Edgar Paredes in the 58th minute.

However, Luis Vincent Fernandez fought back for USJ-R and scored the equalizer five minutes later.

With a lot of time still left, both DBTC and USJ-R failed to hit the back of the net for a winning goal and settled for

a deadlock.

Fernandez was named Man of the Match for his brave effort in forcing a draw with the defending champions.

On the other hand, University of San Carlos (USC), the defending collegiate titleholders, fought USJ-R to a

scoreless draw.

USC’s Vaughn Ulric Gonzales was awarded the Man of the Match trophy.

USC is gunning for its eighth straight title this season. / EKA