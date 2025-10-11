Cesafi rolls out rare 8-game slate today

EIGHT games will be played in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) basketball competition with rivals University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters bannering the basketball marathon on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The rare schedule for Cesafi culminates with the main game of defending champion UV who will bring its perfect 5-0 (win-loss) record against last season’s runner-up Webmasters at 6 p.m.

Cesafi stages eight games in one day for the first time ever. This adjustment is meant to compensate for games that were postponed due to the temporary unavailability of the Cebu Coliseum.

Deputy Commissioner Danny Duran said, that Saturday’s games have been rescheduled to Sunday morning as the Cebu Coliseum will be used to accommodate the birthday celebration of Atty. Augusto Go on Saturday, Oct. 11.

With this, the marathon day of basketball action begins at 7:30 a.m. as Don Bosco Technical College takes on the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers. Simultaneously, the UCLM Baby Webmasters will battle defending high school champions SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles.

At 10:30 a.m., the UP Cebu Fighting Maroons go up against the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs, while the USJ-R Jaguars square off with the USPF Panthers in the college division.

Afternoon action tips off at 1:30 p.m., with the BC Baby Cheetahs taking on the USJ-R Jaguar Cubs. In another high school showdown, the Cebu Eastern College Dragons face off with the CIT-U Junior Wildcats.

The University of San Carlos Warriors - coming off a big upset win over Benedicto College last Thursday - aim to sustain their momentum as they face the CIT-U Wildcats. / JBM