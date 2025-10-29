Cesafi schools cleared to resume in-person classes on November 3

The University of Southern Philippines Foundation, meanwhile, has yet to announce its schedule for the resumption of in-person classes.

Several member institutions, including Cebu Institute of Technology-University, Cebu Doctors’ University and Velez College, reopened earlier this month after completing safety inspections.

According to Cesafi, the cracks found in several facilities were only superficial and did not pose any structural threat. Minor repairs are ongoing where needed to ensure classroom readiness.

Cesafi said the inspections and staggered reopening schedules were implemented to ensure the safety and preparedness of each institution following the recent earthquakes that affected Cebu and nearby provinces.

The majority of the schools, colleges, and universities had suspended in-person classes and shifted to asynchronous learning after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck off the coast of Bogo City on September 30.

Member schools have also adopted a more lenient policy for students and faculty members affected by the earthquakes, allowing flexibility in attendance and academic requirements.

Through their respective guidance counseling offices, schools have offered emotional intervention and debriefing sessions to students, teaching, and non-teaching personnel affected by the earthquake.

Cesafi currently has 16 member schools, most of which are located in Cebu City and Mandaue City, including Benedicto College, Cebu Eastern College, and Southwestern University–Phinma.

Member schools outside Metro Cebu, such as Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges and Felipe R. Verallo Foundation College in Bogo City, have yet to announce the resumption of in-person classes.

Students' voices

While many students welcomed the return of in-person classes, others expressed anxiety over potential aftershocks.

“The earthquake is unpredictable. It’s not good to keep on waiting without classes,” said Ann, an accountancy major from the University of Cebu–Banilad.

She said college students are responsible and capable of managing themselves during an earthquake. She also noted that there are no longer any aftershocks.

Mae, a psychology major at the University of San Carlos, supports the reopening of classes. However, she said that witnessing any damage could lead her to reconsider her stance.

Veejay Catadman, a third-year communication major at the University of the Philippines Cebu, believes that a gradual shift back to in-person classes is reasonable.

He said that as long as the buildings are structurally safe and the university facilities meet the necessary standards, he supports the reopening. UP Cebu has already received directives confirming that its buildings are safe for occupancy.

He emphasized that the nature and requirements of his major must be grounded in practical experience due to fieldwork and production activities.

However, Kharylle Arapol, a fourth-year nursing student in Cebu, opposes the resumption of in-person classes. She said it is difficult to concentrate on studies when everyone fears the possibility of another earthquake.

“It’s scary and unsafe, especially for students like me who are away from our families,” she said. (EHP/Bryce Ken Abellon, USJ-R intern)