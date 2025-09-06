Cesafi Season 25 set at newly renovated Cebu Coliseum

The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) is all set to celebrate its 25th season with the theme “25 Years of Excellence: Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future.”

The timing is perfect as the historic Cebu Coliseum has just been newly renovated, serving as the grand stage for the much-awaited opening on Sept. 13, 2025.

The festivities kick off on Sept. 9 with the Cesafi Fun Run. On Sept. 10, the spotlight shifts to the cultural competitions with the high school hip-hop and college contemporary dance contests, followed by an exhibition game featuring Old-Star players from perennial champions University of the Visayas Green Lancers and University of Cebu Webmasters.

On Sept. 11, Cesafi will honor its pillars through the Hall of Fame awarding ceremony, recognizing individuals and institutions that have made lasting contributions to the league’s legacy.

The grand opening ceremony happens on Sept. 13. The day begins with a motorcade from the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu old campus along General Maxilom Avenue heading to the Cebu Coliseum, where the new season will officially be declared open. / RSC