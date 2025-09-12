CESAFI season kicks off

The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) formally opens its 25th season this Saturday afternoon, Sept. 13, 2025, at the newly renovated Cebu Coliseum.

Festivities begin with a motorcade at 1 p.m. from the old Sacred Heart School for Boys on General Maxilom Ave., ending at the Coliseum an hour later.

Shortly after the motorcade, a parade of athletes at the venue will follow, with commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy Jr., president Atty. Augusto Go, and other Cesafi officials presiding over the ceremony.

Highlights of the program include the Ms. Cesafi 2025 pageant in the high school and college divisions and the “Grand Palabas,” featuring performances from 14 schools. Winners will be announced at the close of the event.

For the first time in history, no games will be played on opening day, as the basketball competition will start tomorrow, Sunday, Sept. 14, with two high school and two collegiate matches.

The season kickoff comes on the heels of Thursday’s Recognition Night for the inaugural Cesafi Hall of Fame Awards, also held at the Coliseum.

Six-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo, a native of Pinamungajan, Cebu, led the first batch of Hall of Fame inductees.

“Mapasalamaton kaayo ko og dako kay dinhi gyud ko nagsugod. Kon wala ang Cesafi, dili ko maingon ani karon (I’m very grateful because this is truly where I started. If not for Cesafi, I wouldn’t be where I am today),” Fajardo said in his speech.

The 6’10 multi-awardee also expressed deep gratitude to University of Cebu president Augusto Go, Atty. Baldomero Estenzo, and his first coach Roel Gomez for their guidance.

The awards were presented by Tiukinhoy and Cesafi vice president Fr. Francisco Estepa, SVD. Honorees included athletes, Cesafi presidents, coaches, board topnotchers, referees, deputy commisioners, media practitioners, and former Cesafi muses and titleholders.

Cesafi presidents who were honored include Fr. Estepa, Engr. Oscar Tuason, Fr Enrico Peter Silab, Fr. Manny A. Uy, Fr. Dionisio M. Miranda, Engr. Bernard Nicolas E. Villamor, Atty. Paulino A. Yabao, and Atty. Agusto Go.

Also recognized were basketball figures Elmer “Boy” Cabahug, Rommel Rasmo, Jared Bahay, Jed Colonia, Paul Desiderio and Arnie Padilla; Olympian runner Mary Joy Tabal; volleyball standouts Deanna Wong, Grace Antigua, and Daugn Karisse Manhilot (board topnotcher); chess International Master Kim Steven Yap; and beauty queens Gazini Ganados, Gabriella Carballo and Shaila Rebortera-Agtoto, and Rizzini Gomez.

Other awardees: Athletics - Julius Nerras; Table tennis - Val Stephen Jaca, Danny Tormis, Jay Erbert Impuesto, Jerny Kaye Pepito, Eleonna Dane Basilisco, Lemuel Agbon; Swimming - Jebb Lynus Q. Cane;

Badminton - Jermael Villaber (board topnotcher), Ralph Ian L. Mendez; Dancesport - Pearl Marie Caneda. Futsal/Football - Jodi Marie Banzon, Alexandra Gumilao, Rae Mikaella Tolentino, Itsuko Marie Bacatan, Leo Maquiling, Oliver D. Colina; Beach Volleyball - Jade Becaldo, James Buytrago; Scrabble - Leo Paulo Ballaso. / JBM