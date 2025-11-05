Cesafi suspends all games

DUE to unforeseen circumstances, the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) has decided to postpone all scheduled basketball games this week at the Cebu Coliseum.

Earlier, Commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy Jr. had already postponed the games last Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, because of Typhoon Tino, which brought heavy flooding to various parts of the Province of Cebu.

Although Typhoon Tino has already exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), Cesafi officials decided to also postpone the games set for Thursday, Nov. 6, as well as those scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 8 and 9.

Deputy Commissioner Danny Duran explained that the decision came after several schools requested a postponement, since some of their players had not yet returned from the provinces where they had spent All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day (Kalag-kalag) due to the storm.

“The schools requested the postponement because some of their players haven’t made it back from their hometowns after the Kalag-kalag break because of the typhoon,” said Duran in Cebuano.

Duran also mentioned reports of another possible storm, a super typhoon named “Uwan,” which could affect the country starting Friday.

Basketball action is set to resume on Monday, Nov. 10.

Aside from basketball, Tiukinhoy said volleyball games have also been postponed this week and are expected to resume on Nov. 15. / ESL